Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 753 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 350,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,627 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

