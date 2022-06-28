Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,199 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,284,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Applied Materials by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

