Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Grove Collaborative stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. Grove Collaborative has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

