Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HMSNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 33 ($0.40) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

HMSNF stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

