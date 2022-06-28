HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.71. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $128.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

