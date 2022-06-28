HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,151 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,625,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,256,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 809,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 339,000 shares during the period.

SPLV stock opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

