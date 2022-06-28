HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 131 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.76. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $245.08.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

