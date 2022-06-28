HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,093 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.