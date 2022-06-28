Head to Head Analysis: Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) & NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Algonquin Power & Utilities and NRG Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 6 3 0 2.33 NRG Energy 1 2 1 0 2.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus price target of $16.31, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. NRG Energy has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.67%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than NRG Energy.

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NRG Energy pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and NRG Energy has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and NRG Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.29 billion 4.11 $264.86 million $0.51 27.31 NRG Energy $26.99 billion 0.34 $2.19 billion $16.43 2.35

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities. NRG Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of NRG Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and NRG Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 14.33% 6.88% 2.76% NRG Energy 14.95% 45.51% 6.79%

Risk & Volatility

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRG Energy has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Algonquin Power & Utilities on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with generating capacity of approximately 2.3 gigawatt; and regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. As of December 31, 2021, it serves approximately 307,000 electric connections; 373,000 natural gas connections; and 413,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, and energy efficiency, and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services; and on-site energy solutions. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and leases power generation portfolio with approximately 18,000 megawatts of capacity at 25 plants. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.