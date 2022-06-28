Head-To-Head Comparison: Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) versus Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) and Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nomad Foods and Very Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 7.16% 11.55% 4.36% Very Good Food N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nomad Foods and Very Good Food’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $3.08 billion 1.11 $214.14 million $1.23 16.15 Very Good Food $9.78 million N/A -$43.53 million N/A N/A

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Very Good Food.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nomad Foods and Very Good Food, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 1 7 0 2.88 Very Good Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nomad Foods currently has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.14%. Given Nomad Foods’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than Very Good Food.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Very Good Food on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; ice-creams; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, bakery goods, and meat substitutes. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birds Eye, Iglo, Findus, Goodfella's, La Cocinera, Ledo, Frikom, San Marco, and Aunt Bessie's brands. Nomad Foods Limited is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

Very Good Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Very Good Food Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand. The company provides plant-based cheese brands comprising Bold Cheddah, a white cheddar style vegan cheese; Cheedah, a medium cheddar style vegan cheese; Dill'ish, a garlic and dill-havarti style vegan cheese; Goud AF, a smoky gouda style vegan cheese; and Pepper Jack, a monterey jack style vegan cheese. It also offers plant-based meat products comprising a line of sausages, steaks, burgers, and meatballs that is gluten-free, soy-free, and Non-GMO verified under Butcher's Select and The Very Good Butchers brands. The company distributes and sells its products in 10 provinces and three territories in Canada and 50 states in the United States through eCommerce, wholesale, and company owned butcher shops and restaurants operated under Victoria Flagship Store name located in Victoria, Canada. The company was formerly known as The Very Good Butchers Inc. and changed its name to The Very Good Food Company Inc. in October 2019. The Very Good Food Company Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

