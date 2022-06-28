Head to Head Contrast: Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) vs. OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A OptimumBank 48.13% 18.12% 1.99%

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and OptimumBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.42 $898.88 million N/A N/A OptimumBank $12.16 million 1.55 $6.30 million $1.66 2.33

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akbank T.A.S. and OptimumBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 2 0 2.67 OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

OptimumBank beats Akbank T.A.S. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akbank T.A.S. (Get Rating)

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, stock exchange brokerage services, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 710 branches. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About OptimumBank (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. It operates through two banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

