Head-To-Head Contrast: America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) & Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart 7.70% 20.98% 9.18% Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Cazoo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $1.21 billion 0.56 $93.31 million $13.68 7.73 Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.75 -$747.38 million N/A N/A

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Risk and Volatility

America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for America’s Car-Mart and Cazoo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 1 0 1 0 2.00 Cazoo Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus price target of $118.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.58%. Cazoo Group has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats Cazoo Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America’s Car-Mart (Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

About Cazoo Group (Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

