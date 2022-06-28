Head-To-Head Review: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) vs. Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Chewy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Chewy $8.89 billion 1.80 -$73.82 million ($0.23) -165.83

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Chewy 0 7 12 0 2.63

Chewy has a consensus price target of $55.30, suggesting a potential upside of 44.99%. Given Chewy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% Chewy -1.02% -175.48% -4.43%

Summary

Chewy beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 100,000 products from 3,000 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida.

