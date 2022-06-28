Heinrich Sielemann Purchases 379 Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Heinrich Sielemann bought 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,590.94. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,934.94.

Heinrich Sielemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Heinrich Sielemann bought 382 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,664.14.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$35.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.23. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$30.60 and a twelve month high of C$53.65. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$603.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$593.15 million. Analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.6081551 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATA. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Laurentian decreased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cormark decreased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.71.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

