Heinrich Sielemann Purchases 382 Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Heinrich Sielemann acquired 382 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,664.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,050.03.

Heinrich Sielemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Heinrich Sielemann acquired 379 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,590.94.

ATA stock opened at C$35.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of C$30.60 and a 52-week high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$603.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.6081551 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cormark reduced their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.71.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

