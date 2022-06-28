Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,902 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $2,850,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 484,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.