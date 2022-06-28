HHR Asset Management LLC Sells 2,983 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HHR Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.5% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.07.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

