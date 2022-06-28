Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.25

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26.

Himax Technologies has a payout ratio of 70.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 754,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIMX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

