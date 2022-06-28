Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Holcim from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holcim currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Holcim stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.4148 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

