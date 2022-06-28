Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 3,185 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.