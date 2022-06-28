Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $387,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 74.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $282,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $187.59 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $176.02 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.22 and a 200 day moving average of $210.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

