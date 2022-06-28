Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $404.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.67.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.