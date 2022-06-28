Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $181.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.