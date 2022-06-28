Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 12,187 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.
Shares of VBR stock opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
