Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 1,871 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,291,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.69. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

