Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $765.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 765.50 ($9.39) and traded as low as GBX 611.60 ($7.50). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 622.20 ($7.63), with a volume of 2,545,995 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.43) to GBX 941 ($11.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.29) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 983.20 ($12.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 677.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 765.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74.

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.75), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,043,598.97). Also, insider Paul Hayes purchased 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 631 ($7.74) per share, with a total value of £1,804.66 ($2,214.04). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 331 shares of company stock valued at $210,886.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

