Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,599 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,309,000 after acquiring an additional 234,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.