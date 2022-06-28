Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Eric Sprott Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $6,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,408,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,378,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 12.47 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $244.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.87. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter.
About Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.
