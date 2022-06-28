Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Eric Sprott Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $6,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,408,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,378,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 12.47 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $244.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.87. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 781.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 686,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

