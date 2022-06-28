IBM Retirement Fund Has $309,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 40.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 30,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

MRO stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,220 shares of company stock worth $4,766,850. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

