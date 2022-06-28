IBM Retirement Fund Has $341,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

