IBM Retirement Fund Sells 255 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $669,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 110.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

