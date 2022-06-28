IBM Retirement Fund Sells 257 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

