IBM Retirement Fund Sells 364 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after acquiring an additional 225,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,278,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,010,000 after purchasing an additional 497,801 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.23. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

