IBM Retirement Fund Sells 94 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seagen were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Seagen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.92.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.95, for a total transaction of $575,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,657,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,516,752 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $177.73 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.