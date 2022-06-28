IBM Retirement Fund Trims Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

NYSE:ABC opened at $149.22 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.21.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

