IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

SUI opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.08.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.55%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.63.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

