IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,714 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,482,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.88.

LULU stock opened at $287.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

