IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,518 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,476,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 464,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,347,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP stock opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

