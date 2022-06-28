IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

