IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $466.82 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

