IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covea Finance bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average of $129.34.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

