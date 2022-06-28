IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.73 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $185.87 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

