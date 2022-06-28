IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,606 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $11,596,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.59.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $198.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

