IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,128 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,123,000 after purchasing an additional 807,351 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,272,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.79.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.