Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $187.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.33 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

