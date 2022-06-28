Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $5,647,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.55.

NYSE ITW opened at $187.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.33 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

