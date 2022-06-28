Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Illumina by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Illumina by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,080 shares of company stock worth $1,747,022. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $193.35 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

