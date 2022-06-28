INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

INDT stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.64 million, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.85. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $82.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,536.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 695,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,066,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jon W. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,086 shares of company stock worth $5,734,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INDT. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.