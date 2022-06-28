Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of INE opened at C$17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.05. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$15.89 and a one year high of C$23.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$188.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$181.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.48.

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,019.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

