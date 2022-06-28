Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Acquires 425 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Director Janet Weiss bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,182.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,553.18.

Janet Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Janet Weiss purchased 342 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.34 per share, with a total value of C$22,687.94.

TOU stock opened at C$68.01 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$29.25 and a 1-year high of C$80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.48.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 9.3504875 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.37%.

TOU has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.46.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

